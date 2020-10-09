No fans for Champions League matches in Spain

Spanish health authorities have written to UEFA to rule out the possibility of fans being allowed into Champions League matches this calendar year.

No fans have been in the stands in Spanish football since early March, with no football fans allowed back into stadiums across the nation due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

There had been hopes that fans may be allowed to return on a phased basis for Champions League group stages games, with Barcelona hopeful of allowing 30 percent of the capacity of the Camp Nou to be filled for their clash against Ferencvaros.

As per Marca, the Spanish government has written to UEFA – European football’s governing body – to say: “The Government firmly excludes the opening of stadiums to fans and the general public. It is highly unlikely that this position will change this year.”

That has appeared to totally dash hopes for any Spanish club hopeful of allowing fans back into stadiums this calendar year, and it remains unclear if such a possibility would be likely at all during the 2020/21 campaign.