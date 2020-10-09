Champions League: Atletico Madrid trip to Bayern Munich will be played without fans

Atletico Madrid’s Champions League match at Bayern Munich will be played behind closed doors with all stadiums in the Bavarian city closed until 25 October at the earliest.

Diego Simeone’s side are due to play the competition holders on 21 Munich at the Allianz Arena but it has now been confirmed that no fans will be in attendance for the fixture.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of Munich, confirmed the news on Friday.

💥 OFICIAL | El @FCBayern – @Atleti de @ChampionsLeague se jugará sin público ❌ Dieter Reiter, alcalde de Múnich, ha anunciado que los estadios continuaran cerrados en la ciudad hasta el 25 de octubre pic.twitter.com/f4PNBgiqAs — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 9, 2020

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that the Spanish government wrote to UEFA to rule out the possibility of fans being able to attend matches being held in Spain this year.

There had been hopes that fans may be allowed to return on a phased basis for Champions League group stages games, with Barcelona hopeful of allowing 30 percent of the capacity of the Camp Nou to be filled for their clash against Ferencvaros, but that will now not be the case.

No fans have been in the stands in Spanish football since early March, with no football fans allowed back into stadiums across the nation due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.