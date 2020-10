Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to sign new contract

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is poised to renew his contract at the club on a long-term deal through to the summer of 2025, report El Mundo Deportivo.

As per Diario AS, Ter Stegen will be the first ‘Mirotic type’ renovation at the club – meaning he will accept an initial pay cut before eventually earning more money over the duration of his deal.

It has been reported previously that the player’s relationship with the club’s goalkeeping coach José Ramón de la Fuente is also said to be key in their intentions of tying him down, as the two are said to share a strong professional relationship.

The German goalkeeper’s current deal at the Camp Nou runs through until the summer of 2022, after he penned an extended contract in 2017 but contract talks have stalled amid the financial uncertainty following the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is now reported that the Catalan giants have begun to accelerate the renewal talks in order to guarantee his commitment to the club for many years to come and rule out speculation of an exit.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea transfer news featured news of the Blues interest in the German and whilst it was an ‘ambitious dream’ of theirs, they were considering an approach which would include their number one Kepa Arrizabalaga as part of the deal – although that never materialised.

The 28-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.