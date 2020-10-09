Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele trains on days off to regain club trust

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has trained alone for two days in a row that had been afforded as rest days by the club, as per Diario Sport.

Players at the club had been given four days off by the club over the international break in order to recuperate and rest following the opening of the season.

Dembele returned to training on Tuesday after missing out Monday’s session during the transfer deadline day.

Now the Frenchman is staying at the Camp Nou and is intent on changing the hearts and minds of those at the clubs.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and did not play at all under former boss Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

In three years he has suffered seven muscle injuries at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has made 74 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists, and has been identified by United as an alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

Image via Diario Sport