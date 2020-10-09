Barcelona boss Koeman explains 4-2-3-1 formation: “We do not have wingers”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has explained that he utilises a 4-2-3-1 formation at the club because he does not have any wingers in his squad.

The Dutchman has readapted the long-standing 4-3-3 formation at the Camp Nou to a more compact 4-2-3-1 system, which is similar to that which he deployed at previous clubs and for the Netherlands.

The main change from last season is in how the attacks are structured – there are now two specified midfielders anchoring the team, with three attackers lining up behind a striker, rather than three forwards playing in notably more advanced roles than three midfielders previously.

As per Diario AS, Koeman explained when asked about his system: “As a Coach, I have my system preferences. Why play with wide players if we do not have wingers in the squad. In my opinion, 4-2-3-1 is the perfect system for this team considering the qualities of the players.”

The former central defender was then also quizzed on the club’s summer transfer business, amid cutbacks from last season.

Sergino Dest and Miralem Pjanic are the new arrivals – alongside Francisco Trincao and Pedri, signed last season – while Philippe Coutinho has returned from a loan spell at Bayern Munich.

“The team is fine, I am happy with the squad we have. We have tried to improve it, but it is part of the club’s financial situation. We have to accept it and work hard.”