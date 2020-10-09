Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez admits he cried due to Barcelona treatment

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has admitted he was reduced to tears by the treatment he received from Barcelona when leaving the club last month.

Suarez had netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014, becoming the club’s third all-time leading goal scorer, but left the club in acrimonious circumstances.

The striker was furious with Barcelona for initially blocking his agreed move to Los Rojiblancos after they told him that he was surplus to requirements earlier in the transfer window.

Now he has revealed his torment during his final days at the Camp Nou before the move last month.

“I was in Barcelona for six years and there were other ways to speak with me and tell me they wanted to change things,” Suarez said, as per Diario Sport.

“They did not act well and that annoyed Lionel Messi too. He knows that we suffered and how hard it was for us at that moment.

“I was not surprised he made those comments supporting me in public because I know him well. I knew the pain he felt. The way they did it, the feeling that you are being thrown out is what hurt most.

“Those days, from Thursday to Sunday, until my debut with Atletico, were really tough. I cried about everything I was going through. I did not take the club message well because of how they did it, more than anything, because you have to accept when a cycle is over.”

Suarez starred for Atleti in his 20-minute cameo appearance on his debut 6-1 victory against Granada; he netted two goals, assisted another and also won a penalty, which was subsequently overturned by VAR.

However, he has not netted in either of the subsequent stalemates against Huesca and Villarreal.