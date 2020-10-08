Spain and Portugal bid to co-host 2030 World Cup tournament

Spain and Portugal have jointly penned an agreement for the two nations to host the 2030 World Cup tournament, according to the Spanish FA.

The news came on the same day that the two nations played out a scoreless friendly draw in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon with the talks concluded ahead of the tie.

The details were highlighted by the front page of Thursday’s edition of Marca.

“Few things can generate more hope and anticipation that the opportunity to organise a World Cup and we can’t think of a better companion than Portugal,” Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales said, as per Reuters.

Spain staged the 1982 World Cup but have now gone over four decades without winning the rights to host a major tournament, and whilst Portugal has never hosted a World Cup they did hold the 2004 European Championships and have modern, state-of-the-art stadia across the nation.

The 2030 World Cup will be a series of bids between FAs coming together to co-host the tournament, Reuters add.

The South American quartet of Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay will launch a bid while the four United Kingdom nations, alongside the Republic of Ireland, will make a proposal and there is an anticipated joint bid from Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Romania.