Real Madrid surprise by including Hugo Duro in Champions League squad

Real Madrid have sprung a huge surprise by including striker Hugo Duro in their Champions League squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

The striker has yet to play a first-team game for the club after joining on a loan deal from Getafe as he has been incorporated into the club’s Castilla team for the campaign.

It is explained that Duro cannot be included on the club’s B team list for the European games this season as he has been at the club for less than three seasons, as outlined by Marca.

The entire Madrid first-team squad has been registered for this season’s tournament with 22 outfield players being added to the two goalkeepers selected – Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin.

The report also highlights how the B team list is made up of Altube, Luis López, Víctor Chust, Miguel Gutiérrez, Sergio Santos, Marvin, Sergio Arribas, Antonio Blanco, Carlos Dotor and Juan Latasa.

