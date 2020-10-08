Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois injured on Belgium duty

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the Belgian national squad after sustaining an injury in training.

The details are outlined by a report in Marca, which claims that the shot-stopper has suffered some discomfort in the psoas muscle – part of the lower back.

It is stressed that the move is solely a precaution and it is anticipated that he will return in time for Madrid’s first match back after the international break, when they will face Cadiz in La Liga.

Courtois had been scheduled to play for the Red Devils in their upcoming international fixtures against Iceland and England respectively, but he will now return to the Spanish capital to continue his recovery process.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper has increasingly become an important player for Los Blancos in recent times with his fine form providing the platform for the club’s successes in recent times.

Courtois has kept three clean sheets in his opening four La Liga matches.