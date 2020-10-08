Paul Pogba admits Real Madrid ‘dream’

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has admitted it would be a “dream” for him to join Real Madrid, in quotes carried by Marca.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to several leading European clubs including Madrid, but the Spanish giants have reportedly made no formal move with president Florentino Perez said to be reluctant to enter any negotiations.

The France international has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane said to be a big admirer of his ability.

Pogba on Madrid’s interest: “Zidane? Many things have been said. What can I say? Sure, all the players would love to play for Real Madrid. It would be a dream for sure. It is a dream for me and why not one day.

“As I said before, I am at United and I love my club. I am going to give everything now to enjoy myself here and put the club back to where it should be deserves.

Pogba on renewing his contract with United: “They have talked a lot but I have not. I prefer to focus on the game and my return above all. I have not spoken with Ed Woodward.

“We have not talked about a renewal. Now I am here and I just think about getting back to my best form. I imagine there will come a time when the club will come to talk to me and maybe propose something to me, or not.

“For now there is nothing and I can’t talk about something that I don’t know. I think mostly about myself and enjoying football again “.

Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2021 and is now entering a critical stage although United do hold an option to renew this by a further year.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2016 in a then world record deal in the region of €100m but has struggled to replicate his form in Turin and that of France, whom he helped to the 2018 World Cup.