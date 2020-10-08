Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona XI of players not signed in recent years

Barcelona have missed out on multiple signings in recent times in developments which has placed club president Josep Maria Bartomeu under increasing pressure.

A report in Marca has drawn together an XI of players that the club have missed out on, although curiously there is no goalkeeper included – the club have signed Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Jasper Cillessen and Neto in recent times, and have not missed out on any preferred targets.

The three defenders outlined are Matthijs de Ligt – who joined Juventus from Ajax last summer – along with Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club Bilbao and Manchester City’s Eric Garcia, who has been strongly linked with a return to the Camp Nou this year.

The midfield is former of Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti alongside his former teammate Adrien Rabiot, now at Juventus.

Two other PSG stars – Angel Di Maria and Neymar – are included alongside Inter’s Lautaro Martinez and Memphis Depay of Olympique Lyonnais, with Rodrigo Moreno – who joined Leeds from Valencia this summer – completing the team.

The XI is managed by Al Sadd boss and former Blaugrana captain Xavi Hernandez, who the club missed out on earlier this year.

