Barcelona: Riqui Puig claims boss Koeman trusts him and will give him minutes

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is confident boss Ronald Koeman has confidence in him and will give him vital first-team minutes this season.

It follows on from Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman opening the door for the central midfielder leaving on a temporary basis this season as he is not in his plans, despite the exits of Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, although Miralem Pjanic has arrived.

“It is true that if I do not have minutes with the club, it will be very difficult to go to the Euros (with Spain). I think that at Barça I will end up having minutes and some opportunities and will be able to go to the Euros,” Puig explained to Marca.

“Yes, I am optimistic (of minutes), otherwise I would not have stayed at Barça.

“At Barça I want to succeed, claim a position and I don’t see any other way. I’m very happy in Barcelona, ​​I have my family, I think I’ll end up playing.

“A tough conversation? No, it wasn’t tough.

“At no point has Koeman let me know that I would not have time. He trusts me and I think he will give me opportunities to show my potential and show that I can play for this great club.”

Puig, 21. made three senior appearances for the Catalan giants in 2018/19 and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents to come through their La Masia academy in years.

Puig made his La Liga debut on 13 April 2019, starting in a 0–0 draw against Huesca, and played 67 minutes, before starting in a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in May.

The midfielder made his senior team debut with first team against Cultural Leonesa in a 4–1 home victory in the Copa Del Rey in December 2018, as he came on in the 55th minute and assisted the fourth goal. He described his debut as ‘a dream come true’.

It was not until Quique Setien’s appointment at the Camp Nou earlier this year that Puig enjoyed prolonged prominence in the club’s matchday squads as he made 12 appearances last season.