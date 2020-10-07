Valencia crisis: Boss Javi Gracia to stay as resigning would cost him €3m

Valencia boss Javi Gracia has not quit the club yet as resigning from his role would cost him €3m, according to Marca.

It is reported that the boss – who did not take training tomorrow – has been instructed to return to the facilities tomorrow and now appears likely to stay in situ, for now.

Gracia’s ire is directed towards the club for failing to land any new players in the transfer window whilst a raft of star players exited the Mestalla.

The club have gained a credible but unspectacular seven points from their opening five La Liga matches but there is a fear that the situation will worsen significantly with a lack of investment in the squad.

As outlined by Marca on Tuesday, Gracia met with the club chairman Anil Murthy and his representatives as he sought clarification on why none of his requested targets – or indeed anyone else – was signed.

Gracia had penned a two-year contract at the club through to the summer of 2022 and is the seventh permanent manager since owner Peter Lim took control of the club.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City while striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.