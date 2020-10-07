Spain 42-game scoring streak over after scoreless draw against Portugal

Spain failed to score for the first time in 43 matches as they were held to a scoreless encounter by Portugal in Wednesday’s friendly clash.

La Roja enjoyed the majority of possession and also the lion’s share of opportunities – they had seven of the game’s eight shots on target – but failed to break down their Iberian peninsula neighbours.

The match was played in front of 2,500 spectators in the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon and it extended Luis Enrique’s side’s unbeaten run to 15 games – dating back to a Nations League loss to Croatia two years ago.

It was the first encounter where Spain did not find the net dating back to the 2016 European Championships, when they suffered a 2-0 knockout loss against Italy.

An experimental Spanish side saw under-fire Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga keep a clean sheet, while Eric Garcia won his first cap in the centre of defence alongside new Leeds United signing Diego Llorente.

David De Gea, Jesus Navas and Ansu Fati were not involved, while captain Sergio Ramos was only used as a late substitute.

Spain play Switzerland in the Nations League on Friday before travelling to Ukraine next week.

Image via Eurosport