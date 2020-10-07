Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo have not spoken in two years since Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has not spoken to his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in over two years, according to a report in Marca.

The Portuguese star left the Spanish capital in the summer of 2018 to join Juventus but it is now reported that he has neither seen nor spoken to Ramos since the departure.

The news comes ahead of the two going head-to-head in Wednesday night’s international friendly between Portugal and Spain, with the nations captained by the two star players.

It is claimed that Ronaldo did not share a strong nor close relationship with many of his teammates at Los Blancos, with the exception of left-back Marcelo.

It now appears that Ramos was one of the players with whom the veteran forward does not have a close personal relationship with.

Today sees the two players meet on the pitch for the first time since the 2018 transfer.

Image via Diario AS