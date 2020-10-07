Real Madrid: Karim Benzema explains he had to change style of play when alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema admits he changed his style of play whilst playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the club and has claimed: “I had to adapt.”

Benzema moved to Madrid in the summer of 2009 in a worth a reported €41m and he has made 517 appearances for the club since, netting 250 goals.

“Over the years I have changed my game, because Cristiano was there to score goals,” Benzema told the Universo Valdano program, as per Diario AS.

“At Lyon I was going to score goals all the time, but now I touch the ball a lot more first.

“Because of course, I had a boy next to me who scored like triple the amount of goals I scored, so I had to adapt.”

Benzema, who celebrated his 32nd birthday in December, has been in a rich vein of form over the course of the past two seasons – he netted 30 goals in total in the 2018/19 season before hitting 27 times last term.

Of Algerian descent, the frontman has emerged as the most important and in-form player for Madrid since the sale of Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

His significance to the current team under Zinedine Zidane is demonstrated by his ever presence in attack and being favoured ahead of recent signings such as Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz.

