Luis Enrique and Spanish press rave over Wolves winger Adama Traore’s international debut

Wolves winger Adama Traore made his debut for the Spanish national team in Wednesday’s scoreless draw against Portugal.

The player earned the praise of Spain boss Luis Enrique alongside sections of the Spanish sporting press – becoming the 806th player to play for La Roja, as Jose Campana made his national debut earlier in the same game.

His boss praised his performance as being “Adama in his purest form.”

🇪🇸 Luis Enrique, entrenador de la @SeFutbol 💪🏾”Hemos visto a un Adama en estado puro. Nos va a dar desborde” 🤪 “Me habéis atribuido que me gusta que el partido se vuelva loco y es una ‘mentira cochina’. Yo el partido lo quiero controlar”#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/CJ8SMuOTFr — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 7, 2020

Marca reported how it was “amazing” to have a player like Traore in their side due to his burst of speed and energy in the final third of the pitch and highlighted how he assisted Spain’s best chance – which Dani Olmo spurned.

The Spain-born player had not previously been competitively capped at international level although he has been called up to La Roja’s senior squad earlier this year, before having to withdraw through injury, having previously claimed he wanted to declare for Mali.

Traore made one substitute appearance in La Liga for Barcelona in the 2013/14 campaign, while he has also represented Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in England.