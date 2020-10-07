Calls for Barcelona president Bartomeu to resign before no confidence vote

Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is facing calls to resign ahead of a no confidence vote being held on his position.

On Wednesday, the 16,250 signatures threshold was passed meaning that the vote would take place into the club supremo, which could see him lose his position.

Now Jordi Farré, the first signatory of the Mas que una Mocio motion – which brought together the signatures of the club members to force a vote – is calling for Bartomeu to step aside.

“It is a figure which should mean they (Bartomeu and his board) resign immediately,” Farré told Diario Sport.

“He and the board of directors should resign immediately and spare the vote, so that members do not need to travel to make the decision.”

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.