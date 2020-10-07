Barcelona players could terminate contracts for free next year if salary reduction is enforced

Barcelona could face a fresh crisis in 2021 as their players could decide to terminate their contracts for free if the club push through salary reductions, as per Marca.

The report develops the news that the club are pushing for a salary reduction of all its playing and non-playing staff, with each department of the club now having 15 days to allocate a representative to negotiate on the behalf of its employees.

Negotiations between the club and those representatives are then expected to last one month, so it is estimated that by late November, some form of salary reduction will be in place.

However, the report highlights how the workers are protected by law based on article 41 of the Workers’ Statute, which would allow them to terminate their contracts without any financial punishment.

It is underlined how it would not be the first time that a professional athlete uses the Workers’ Statute to demand the termination of their contract.

Players could theoretically be free to leave in January or wait until June.

The club will now assess their options to avoid this worst-case scenario including the wording of how salaries could be reduced or the structure in which the reductions would be carried out.