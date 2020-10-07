Barcelona plan wage cuts but not for first-team squad

Barcelona vice president Jordi Moix has claimed that planned wage cuts across the club may not necessarily impact those of the first-team players.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the club’s players could unilaterally terminate their first-team contracts in 2021 if wage cuts were imposed on them without their full contractual agreement.

That followed on from the club accounts showing that Barcelona’s debt had more than doubled during the 2019-20 campaign amid extremely worrying financial results.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

The news follows that the Blaugrana recorded financial losses totalling €97m for the campaign, in figures which appear to be heavily influenced by the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The reduction is not necessarily for the players, it is possible that there will be mixed formulas for different,” Moix told radio station RAC1, via Diario Sport.

“Contracts can be adapted following sporting criteria, proportionality criteria and sporting circumstances.

“This is an exceptional situation and we have to look for solutions in the club to balance the budget in the best possible way

“Avoiding job losses in the future is what we must prioritise.”

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.