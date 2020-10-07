Atletico Madrid study signing Valencia midfielder Kondogbia as Partey replacement

Atletico Madrid are considering a move to sign Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia as their replacement for Thomas Partey, who has joined Arsenal.

That is according to Cadena Ser, who say the Central Africa Republic international would be an ideal replacement – Atleti have 30 days to sign a replacement for the Ghanaian as Partey’s release clause was activated (a move beyond their control) but Los Che themselves would not be allowed to sign a replacement.

The exits of Valencia club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were also confirmed last month, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City and striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds – no players arrived at the Mestalla this summer.

The exits of central midfielders Parejo and Coquelin mean Kondogbia may take on added importance in Javi Gracia’s squad, but his release clause – which is unspecified – reportedly drops a lot in January, so the club may cash-in on him now.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.

Valencia fans are protesting against the club ownership of Peter Lim and chairman Anil Murthy while a report claimed players are missing a payment from last season.

Formerly of Sevilla, Monaco and Inter, Kondogbia moved to the Mestalla in the summer of 2017 and has made 104 first-team appearances for the club – including all five league games this campaign.