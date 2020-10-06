UEFA permit Champions League games at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

Real Madrid will be allowed to play Champions League games at their temporary home at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano after being given the green light by UEFA.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have been playing matches at their youth team stadium on the outskirts of Madrid since the restart of the 2019-20 La Liga season.

La Liga granted them permission to play domestic games at the 6,000-seater stadium in 2020-21 and as per a report from Mundo Deportivo, they will now be able to host European sides there.

Los Blancos kick off their Champions League campaign at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on October 21, with Borussia Monchengladbach and Inter Milan also heading to Madrid before the end of 2020.

UEFA have also confirmed they will assess the evolving situation regarding Real Madrid’s playing arrangements, should Zidane’s side qualify for the knockout stages in 2021.

Real Madrid have confirmed they remain committed to not playing at the Santiago Bernanbeu, until they are allowed to bring back a set percentage of fans following the Covid-19 pandemic.