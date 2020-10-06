Ousmane Dembele returns to Barcelona training after transfer did not materialise

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele returned to the club’s training facilities on Tuesday after missing out the session during Monday’s transfer deadline day.

As reported by Diario Sport, the Frenchman returned to train with his teammates today with the transfer market now closed.

It adds that the Catalan club were actively trying to move Dembele on in the closing days of the transfer window with both a permanent and loan exit under consideration, but no deal materialised.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and did not play at all under former boss Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

In three years he has suffered seven muscle injuries at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has made 74 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists, and has been identified by United as an alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.