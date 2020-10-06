Martin Braithwaite confirmed as new Barcelona number 9

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has been confirmed as the club’s new number 9 for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Danish striker arrived at the Camp Nou from Leganes in a controversial transfer in February earlier this year, with the Blaugrana allowed to sign the striker by Spanish football authorities due to a long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele – but Lega, who were then relegated, could not secure a replacement.

Our 2020/21 first team squad numbers are set! 💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/MeFcJPDyN8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2020

Braithwaite scored just one goal for the Catalan giants across 403 minutes of first-team action last term but now takes the shirt vacated by Luis Suarez following his transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo Nazario, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Samuel Eto’o are other players to hold the shirt number in recent times.

The Denmark international had previously netted six goals and provided one assist for struggling Lega across 24 La Liga appearances last campaign before moving to the Camp Nou.

Formerly of Middlesbrough, Braithwaite penned a four-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona in a deal which will contain a €300m release clause after the club were granted an emergency transfer by the authorities.