Luka Modric wants to end his career at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has confirmed his intention to sign a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and end his career with Los Blancos.

The Croatian international has played a central role in Real Madrid’s success in recent years following his 2013 move from Premier League side Tottenham.

The 35-year has made over 300 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga giants, winning four Champions League titles and two La Liga titles.

His current deal at the club expires at the end of the 2020-21 season, but he is yet to agree terms on an extension with Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Despite being in line for a reduced first team role in the coming months, Modric wants to remain in the Spanish capital.

“Of course I want to remain at Madrid. But it depends on the club’s decision is,” he told an interview with Marca.

“I think I can still play an important role and I want to end my career in Madrid.

“Madrid is my home and I want to renew. However, I do not want to be a problem for the manager, but I hope we can reach an agreement.”

Modric has started three of Real Madrid’s La Liga games so far this season, completing 90 minutes against both Real Valladolid and Levante in recent weeks.