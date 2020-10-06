Luis Suarez rejected PSG before Atletico Madrid switch

New Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez was wanted by Paris Saint-Germain before making his move to the Spanish capital.

The Uruguayan international sensationally swapped Barcelona for Atletico Madrid last month, after new La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman confirmed the former Liverpool star was not part of his plans for 2020-21.

The veteran striker was initially linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus, however, according to reports from Telefoot, via Marca, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel wanted him as part of his project in Paris.

Despite not being a domestic rival, Barcelona were reportedly unwilling to sell him to the French club, and Suarez indicated his intention to remain in Spain.

The two clubs did confirm one deadline day deal as Brazilian international Rafinha joined the defending Ligue 1 champions on a free transfer.

PSG will complete a €3m deal if he meets certain performance related variables with Tuchel’s team, with Barcelona retaining a 15% sell on clause.