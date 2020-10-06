Diego Godin backs Lucas Torreira for Atletico Madrid success

New Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Torreira has received a ringing endorsement from a club legend in the shape of Diego Godin.

Torreira completed a deadline day switch from Premier League club Arsenal as part of a season long loan deal with Mikel Arteta’s side, with Thomas Partey heading in the opposite direction for €50m.

The former Sampdoria star has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium in 2020, however, his Uruguayan international teammate Godin has backed him to hit the ground running at the Wanda Metropolitano in the coming months.

“He can give them a lot of personality in midfield, that is certain,” as per a report from Mundo Deportivo.

“Luis Suarez will create and provide goals, but Lucas will offer something different.

“He is dynamic, and he can score goals and cover a lot of ground in midfield.

“It is no coincidence that Diego Simeone likes a player like this.”

Torreira has already joined up with Godin and Suarez as part of the Uruguay squad which will face Chile and Ecuador in their CONCAF Nations League double header next week.

The 24-year old is expected to play a significant role for Simeone’s side in 2020-21, filling the hole left by Ghanaian international Partey.

Simeone will rotate between him and Marcos Llorente as regular midfield partners for Spanish international pair Koke and Saul Niguez.