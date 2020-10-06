Barcelona transfer policy defended by Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas

Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas has rushed to the defence of Barcelona’s transfer policy this year, which has attracted criticism, as outlined by Diario Sport.

It all started when Diario AS writer Aritz Gabilondo wrote a Tweet in which he criticised the policy of the Blaugrana to allow a host of star players to leave this transfer window.

The exit of Rafinha Alcantara without an upfront transfer fee on Monday followed similar low-priced exits for Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic this summer.

Gabilondo wrote: “Barça have gifted Luis Suárez, Rakitic, Vidal and Rafinha to teams in the Champions League for nothing (in terms of a relative transfer fee). It is difficult to believe.”

El Barça ha regalado a Luis Suárez, Rakitic, Vidal y Rafinha a equipos Champions y a coste cero. Es difícil de creer. #LigaSantander — A. Gabilondo (@AS_AGabilondo) October 5, 2020

However, Aspas – who has no connection to the Blaugrana – took it upon himself to write back to the analysis and defend the club’s decisions.

Te olvidas de los 70+- brutos al año de salario de esos jugadores …

Y los problemas del límite salarial de los clubs esta temporada — Iago Aspas Juncal (@aspas10) October 5, 2020

“You forget the €70m that these players were getting a year in wages and the salary limit problems clubs are having this season.”

Barcelona’s only signings in the transfer window saw Miralem Pjanic and Sergino Dest arrive at the Camp Nou, but a host of others left.

Suarez, Rakitic, Vidal and Rafinha were joined by Nelson Semedo leaving the club alongside loan departures for Juan Miranda and Jean-Clair Todibo.