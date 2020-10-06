Barcelona reduce wage bill by €80m from last season

Barcelona have managed to make significant reductions on their wage bill from last season with Diario Sport saying the gross reduction stands at €80m.

It is claimed by the estimations that €35m net has been knocked off the Blaugrana’s annual costs due to a host of player exits and only a selection of summer additions.

Only two first-team players were signed this summer – midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Juventus and defender Sergino Dest from Ajax – although deals for Pedri, Francisco Trincao and Mateus Fernandes had all been pre-agreed, while Philippe Coutinho returned from a loan spell at Bayern Munich.

However, there were many more players who departed the club with eight players leaving the club on permanent deals and many other loan departures.

Luis Suarez was the third highest on the club’s wage bill last season and took him a whopping €15m net from the club, with his exit to Atletico Madrid sealed last month.

Arturo Vidal was the second most significant exit on €8.6m net per annum with Ivan Rakitic – who unlike Vidal and Suarez went for a minimal transfer fee upfront – was on €7.8m per season.

Nelson Semedo and Arthur Melo generated significant transfer fees while they were said to be on €4m and €3.1m net per annum salaries respectively.

Rafinha Alcantara, Arda Turan and Marc Cucurella also left the club permanently while Jean-Clair Todibo, Juan Miranda and Moussa Wague were among the loan exits.