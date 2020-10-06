Atletico Madrid confirm Lucas Torreira season long loan move

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the capture of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on a season long loan move.

Diego Simeone’s side have been heavily linked with a move for the Uruguayan international as a squad option for the 2020-21 La Liga season.

However, following Thomas Partey’s eventual move to Arsenal, Los Rojiblancos have confirmed Torreira will arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano in a separate deal.

The former Sampdoria man has seen his first team opportunities limited at the Emirates Stadium in the last 12 months, following the arrival of Dani Ceballos and the progress of Bukayo Saka.

He will offer an experienced option for Simeone in the coming months, with over 200 top-flight appearances in Italy and England.

The deal does not include a purchase option however, with Simeone looking to improve his midfield options for the congested season ahead.

Torreira will now join up with Oscar Tabarez’s Uruguay squad for their CONCAF Nations League double header against Chile and Ecuador.