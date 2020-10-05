Valencia boss Gracia considers resigning after club make no signings

Valencia boss Javi Gracia has requested a meeting with club president Anil Murthy and is considering resigning from the club after they made no new signings in the transfer window.

Gracia had penned a two-year contract at the club through to the summer of 2022 and is the seventh permanent manager since owner Peter Lim took control of the club.

However, he is already considering walking out of the club – after just five games at the helm – as they have not made any new signings, leaving a severely weakened squad from last season.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City while striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.