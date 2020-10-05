Sergino Dest becomes first American to play for Barcelona and the fifth in La Liga

United States international defender Sergino Dest became the first player from his nation to play a competitive match for Barcelona during their draw against Sevilla on Sunday.

The right-back came on as a 75th minute substitute in the encounter at the Camp Nou to replace the injured Jordi Alba at left-back and put in an impressive cameo appearance.

Dest joined the Blaugrana from Ajax earlier this month and he has now become his nation’s first player to play for the club.

As outlined by Diario Sport, the defender is the fifth American to play in the top flight of Spanish football.

Former Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Kasey Keller was the first to play in the Primera – making 51 appearances between 1999 and 2001 – and was followed by striker Jozy Altidore, who played for Villarreal.

Defenders Oguchi Onyewu and Shaquell Moore – of Malaga and Levante respectively – also played in La Liga ahead of Dest’s debut.