Barcelona boss Koeman confirms club want to sign Lyon forward Memphis Depay

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed the club are trying to sign Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay and the player wants to join the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are keen on a move for Memphis but it remains unlikely that they will be able to finance a deal, despite clearing Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez from their wage bill.

A deal could come to fruition if Ousmane Dembele joins Manchester United today.

“We want him to come to Barcelona and he wants us to come too,” Koeman told Dutch TV channel NOS.

☎️💣 Koeman en NOS (la tele pública de Holanda) sobre Mephis Depay :”Nosotros queremos que venga al Barcelona, él también quiere” #mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) October 5, 2020

“He is an excellent player. He can play as a forward, but he also does a great job as a left winger, he has strength, holds onto the ball well, wins his duels and performs well.”

Memphis, 26, netted 11 goals across his last 18 matches for the Dutch national side and has also developed into the star attacking player at Lyon – netting 58 goals in 144 appearances, including four in six outings to date this campaign.

Memphis started his career at PSV Eindhoven but endured a tough stint at Manchester United across 18 months before moving to Lyon in January 2017.

Combing technical expertise with his physicality, Memphis has re-emerged back into one of Europe’s most highly rated attacking players during his time in Ligue 1.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury earlier in the season, Memphis helped lead Lyon to the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League.