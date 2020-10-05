Ousmane Dembele misses Barcelona training amid talk of Man United switch

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele did not train with the club today as talks of a move to Manchester United intensify.

As reported by ESPN journalist Moises Llorens, the Frenchman arrived at the club’s training facilities on Monday morning but left before training began, with the club said to be negotiating with United over a deal – as per the Manchester Evening News.

@Dembouz NO SE EJERCITÓ hoy con el @FCBarcelona_es. Se personó en la Ciutat Esportiva, pero antes de comenzar el entrenamiento, se fue… — moisESPN (@moillorens) October 5, 2020

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and did not play at all under former boss Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

In three years he has suffered seven muscle injuries at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has made 74 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists, and has been identified by United as an alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.