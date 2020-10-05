Manchester United consider signing Barcelona forward Dembele without a medical

Barcelona and Manchester United remain in negotiations to complete the transfer of forward Ousmane Dembele with the possibility of a medical not being included to complete the deal.

That is according to a report in Diario Sport, who say the two clubs are attempting to beat the clock to conclude the deal before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Removing a medical from the process would clear the way for the paperwork to be filled in time for the player to be registered with the English club for the upcoming campaign.

It is said that the Frenchman’s injury record is worrying the English club, and the Blaugrana are attempting to draw-up a deal which would be palatable to United to accept.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and did not play at all under former boss Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

In three years he has suffered seven muscle injuries at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has made 74 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists, and has been identified by United as an alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.