Former Real Madrid keeper Luca Zidane signs for Rayo Vallecano

Zinedine Zidane’s son Luca has agreed a deal to join Segunda Division side Rayo Vallecano.

The 22-year old goalkeeper was released by Los Blancos earlier this summer after his contract expired, bringing to an end a 16-year association with the La Liga champions.

Zidane Jnr was first choice choice for the club’s Castilla side between 2016 and 2018, however he only made two first team appearances for Real Madrid.

With his senior opportunities limited in the Spanish capital he spent last season on loan at Racing Santander.

However, following their relegation to the Spanish third tier, the Cantabrian club opted against making his deal a permanent switch.

Rayo Vallecano – based in the south of Madrid – have now swooped to sign the former French U20 international, as manager Andoni Iraola looks to build a promotion pushing team in 2020-21.

The former Athletic Bilbao defender has already brought Fran Garcia and Ivan Martos to Vallecas.

