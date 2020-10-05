Done deal: PSG sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha on free transfer

Barcelona have confirmed their midfielder Rafinha Alcantara has joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The deal will include €3m in variables while the Blaugrana will also hold a 35 percent clause if the player is sold from the Parisians in future years, but there is no upfront fee.

❗ ÚLTIMA HORA

Acuerdo con el PSG para el traspaso de @Rafinha — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 5, 2020

Rafinha, 27, had been on a season long loan deal at Celta from the Camp Nou – where he made 90 first-team appearances – and he spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Inter, but has now returned.

Rafinha played 30 games for the Galician club last season – 29 in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey – scoring four goals and providing one assist.

The brother of Liverpool midfielder and Spain international Thiago, Rafinha has now departed the Blaugrana on a permanent basis as the club seeks to ease their wage bill and outgoings for the 2020/21 campaign.