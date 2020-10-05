Huesca La Liga

Done deal: Everton striker Sandro joins Huesca on three-year deal

Newly-promoted Huesca have completed the signing of striker Sandro Ramirez from Everton in a three-year deal, it has been confirmed.

Sandro made just 16 appearances for the English club – scoring only once – over three years at Goodison Park, which was punctuated by loan spells back in Spanish football.

The striker spent last season on loan at Real Valladolid and he netted four goals across 29 appearances, but now he is joining Huesca – who won last year’s Segunda title – on a permanent deal.

The former Barcelona forward – who scored 14 goals in 30 La Liga appearances in the 2016/17 season for Malaga after joining from the Blaugrana – before joining the Toffees in a €6m move.

Sandro failed to find the net in 26 appearances during a loan stint with Real Sociedad in the 2018/19 while he also did not register in front of goal in 18 Sevilla outings prior to that.

