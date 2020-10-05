Done deal: Everton striker Sandro joins Huesca on three-year deal

Newly-promoted Huesca have completed the signing of striker Sandro Ramirez from Everton in a three-year deal, it has been confirmed.

Sandro made just 16 appearances for the English club – scoring only once – over three years at Goodison Park, which was punctuated by loan spells back in Spanish football.

FICHAJE | Con más de 100 partidos en la máxima categoría, queremos que siga sumando con nuestra camiseta. ¡Sandro llega a la SD Huesca! El delantero firma tres temporadas, aportando su amplia trayectoria tanto nacional como internacional. 👋Bienvenido👋#SandroNoRebla🔵🔴 — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) October 5, 2020

The striker spent last season on loan at Real Valladolid and he netted four goals across 29 appearances, but now he is joining Huesca – who won last year’s Segunda title – on a permanent deal.

The former Barcelona forward – who scored 14 goals in 30 La Liga appearances in the 2016/17 season for Malaga after joining from the Blaugrana – before joining the Toffees in a €6m move.

Sandro failed to find the net in 26 appearances during a loan stint with Real Sociedad in the 2018/19 while he also did not register in front of goal in 18 Sevilla outings prior to that.