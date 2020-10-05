Done deal: Barcelona defender Todibo joins Benfica on two-year loan

Barcelona have confirmed that central defender Jean-Clair Todibo has joined Portuguese giants Benfica on a two-season loan deal with an option to buy.

The Lisbon-based side have paid €2m to secure the deal for the defender and will have the option of signing the Frenchman on a permanent basis for €20m.

❗ ÚLTIMA HORA

Acuerdo con el Benfica para la cesión de @jctodibo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 5, 2020

Todibo, 20, had only been involved in four La Liga matches for Barcelona – with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured in the 2018/19 campaign – before spending the second half of last season on loan at Schalke.

The defender only joined the Catalan giants in January last year, ending a long running contractual dispute with previous club Toulouse in Ligue 1.

After being forced to play with the youth team at Toulouse, following his standoff with the club’s management, he was short of match fitness when he arrived at the Camp Nou but was never granted a run in the first-team.