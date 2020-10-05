Done deal: Barcelona defender joins Real Betis on season-long loan

Barcelona full-back Juan Miranda has joined Real Betis on a season-long loan arrangement.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Schalke in the Bundesliga but the move was not made permanent.

The 20-year-old featured in just 12 matches last season – starting only eight – and did not meet the minimum of 20 matches to trigger the automatic extension of the loan deal by a further season this summer.

That means that Miranda is on his way back to Betis, where he began his youth career before moving to La Masia to continue his development.

The left-back made four first-team appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona side last season including the Champions League group stage game at home to Tottenham in December 2018.

However, he did not feature in La Liga for the Blaugrana with Jordi Alba the club’s established left-back, while the club went on to sign Junior Firpo in the position last summer.