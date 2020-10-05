Barcelona midfielder Rafinha to join PSG on a free transfer

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara is poised to join French champions Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer with €3m in variables included in the deal.

It is said by Catalan TV that the Blaugrana will retain 35 percent of a future fee for the midfielder, who is surplus to requirement at the Camp Nou.

Rafinha, 27, had been on a season long loan deal at Celta from the Camp Nou – where he made 90 first-team appearances – and he spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Inter, but has now returned.

Rafinha played 30 games for the Galician club last season – 29 in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey – scoring four goals and providing one assist.

The brother of Liverpool midfielder and Spain international Thiago, Rafinha now looks set to depart the Blaugrana on a permanent basis as the club seeks to ease their wage bill and outgoings for the 2020/21 campaign.