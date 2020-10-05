Barcelona confirm injury absence for Jordi Alba

Barcelona have confirmed a hamstring injury for their left-back Jordi Alba during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

The Spain international had to be replaced by new signing Sergino Dest in the 75th minute of the encounter after landing uncomfortably in his right leg.

MEDICAL UPDATE | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that @JordiAlba has a muscular injury in his right hamstring. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/Nv0XwnRHFD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 5, 2020

The timing has come at a relatively favourable moment for the Catalan giants due to the upcoming international break, which means they will not be playing another match until the league clash against Getafe on 18 October.

It has been suggested by Marca that new signing Dest is likely to fill in for Alba during his absence should the Spaniard not be available to return to action for any upcoming matches.

That is despite the American international being a predominantly right-sided defender, although it appears he has greater trust from the club’s hierarchy that the left-sided Junior Firpo – who has struggled at the club since joining from Real Betis last year.