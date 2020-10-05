Barcelona confirm debt has doubled amid huge financial losses from 2019-20 season

Barcelona have confirmed huge financial losses for the 2019/20 season and revealed that the club’s debt has more than doubled.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

The news follows that the Blaugrana recorded financial losses totalling €97m for the campaign, in figures which appear to be heavily influenced by the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans have not been able to attend matches at the Camp Nou – or across Spanish football – since March and there was a prolonged period where the club’s museum and stadium tours were shut to the public.

The club’s income dropped to €855m for the season, which is down €204m from the sum of €1,059m which they say would have been generated had the pandemic not been factored in.

The club have also projected a further drop in revenue for the current campaign, with an estimated €791m set to come in.

Barcelona finished the 2019-20 season trophyless and have adopted plenty of cost-cutting measures this season, including the exits of first-team players Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic.