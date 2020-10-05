Barcelona aim for fans in Camp Nou for Ferencvaros Champions League clash

Barcelona are hopeful that fans will be able to attend the Camp Nou for their Champions League group stage clash against Ferencvaros, as outlined by Marca.

The game is set to be in the first matchday of this season’s Champions League group stage, with UEFA open to the idea of allowing stadiums to reopen with a 30 percent capacity, assuming that a number of health criteria and objectives are met.

The Catalan club are now working towards meeting those criteria and allowing such a capacity into the stadium, which would allow 30,000 fans to attend the match against the Hungarian opponents.

The club’s vice president Jordi Moix is quoted as saying: “If the authorities allow it, our intention is to open the stands. The sooner we return to normality the better, as we will all feel more encouraged.”

No fans have been in the stands at the Camp Nou since 7 March, with no football fans allowed back into stadiums across the nation due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Barcelona now have two weeks to work together with UEFA and the Departament de Salut de la Generalitat de Catalunya.