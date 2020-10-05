Barcelona admit defeat in pursuit of Lyon forward Memphis Depay

Barcelona have admitted their defeat in their pursuit to sign Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay as they have confessed they cannot afford the player, report RMC Sport.

Earlier on Monday, Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman told Dutch TV that the club wanted to sign the Dutchman – whom he managed at international level – and the player wanted to move to the Camp Nou, but that will now not happen in this transfer window as Ousmane Dembele is staying at the Spanish club.

Memphis Depay reste à Lyon. Barcelone vient d’annoncer à l’OL son choix de ne pas bouger sur Depay sans départ d’Ousmane Dembele. L’OL avait pourtant envoyé tous les papiers pour finaliser le transfert #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) October 5, 2020

Memphis, 26, netted 11 goals across his last 18 matches for the Dutch national side and has also developed into the star attacking player at Lyon – netting 58 goals in 144 appearances, including four in six outings to date this campaign.

Memphis started his career at PSV Eindhoven but endured a tough stint at Manchester United across 18 months before moving to Lyon in January 2017.

Combing technical expertise with his physicality, Memphis has re-emerged back into one of Europe’s most highly rated attacking players during his time in Ligue 1.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury earlier in the season, Memphis helped lead Lyon to the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League.