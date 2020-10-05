Atletico Madrid star Nikola Kalinic joins Hellas Verona

Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal to sell Nikola Kalinic to Serie A club Hellas Verona for an undisclosed fee.

According to reports from Marca, the two clubs have reached an agreement on the final day of the transfer window, with an official statement from Diego Simeone’s side confirming the move.

Croatian international Kalinic joined Atletico Madrid at the start of the 2018-19 season in a €12m deal from Fiorentina, after playing a key role in Croatia’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

However, injuries and a lack of first team action disrupted his time in the Spanish capital, with just two goals in his first season in Spain.

Simeone opted to loan him back to Italy last season, as the veteran forward joined AS Roma.

Despite scoring five goals in 15 league games for Paulo Fonseca’s side, they decided against activating his purchase clause, and he returned to Madrid.

His first team opportunities were further reduced by the arrival of Luis Suarez last month, slipping down to at least fourth choice under Simeone, before now eventually opting for third spell in Serie A.