Atletico Madrid identify Levante’s Campana to replace Arsenal-bound Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid have identified Levante midfielder Jose Campana to replace Thomas Partey, who is set to join Arsenal on Monday.

As outlined by Radio Marca, the club would have 30 days to sign the Spaniard – as opposed to having to complete the deal by the close of the transfer window – as per league rules regarding replacing a player who has had his release clause activated.

🚨 El Atlético de Madrid se interesa por José Campaña 💰 La salida de Thomas Partey rumbo al Arsenal abre la posibilidad de que el conjunto colchonero tenga 30 días más para fichar 🧙‍♀️ El centrocampista del Levante, una de las opciones que más gusta pic.twitter.com/5iTI2DGqwF — Radio Marca Valencia (@RMValencia) October 5, 2020

Campana has been called-up to the Spain squad for this month’s matches and is one of the most consistent midfielders in La Liga.

The 27-year-old began his career at Sevilla before joining Palace in a €2m deal back in the summer of 2013.

The midfielder has gone through a number of clubs across Europe since including Nurnberg, Sampdoria, Porto and Alcorcon before joining Levante in the summer of 2016.

The former Spain Under-21 star appeared in 40 of Levante’s 41 matches last season and is now a key part of their midfield.