Atletico Madrid confirm Thomas Partey has joined Arsenal

Atletico Madrid have confirmed midfielder Thomas Partey has unilaterally terminated his contract with the club ahead of his move to Arsenal.

It was reported by Diario AS that the club are angry over how the deal was conducted with neither the Gunners nor the player himself informing the club of the transfer.

Instead, Atleti only were informed of the deal by La Liga – who received the midfielder’s €50m release clause in form of payment from Arsenal with the player’s legal representative arriving at the league’s HQ to legally sign the document which would complete the transaction.

Atleti are unable to stop a transfer if his release clause is deposited at La Liga headquarters, with the selling club not involved in the process.

The Ghanaian star has been a member of Atleti’s first-team squad since the 2015-16 and his exit to North London will come as a serious blow to the club, who had been intent on maintaining him for this campaign.

