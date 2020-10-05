Atletico Madrid confirm loan exits for Victor Mollejo and Nehuen Perez

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the departures of youth team stars Victor Mollejo and Nehuen Perez on season long loan deals.

Acuerdo con el @GetafeCF para la cesión de Víctor Mollejo hasta final de temporada.

ℹ https://t.co/ltVL3Ldqvl — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 5, 2020

Acuerdo con el @GranadaCdeF para la cesión de Nehuen Pérez hasta final de temporada.

ℹ https://t.co/A9vDdmqhNC — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 5, 2020

Spanish U19 international Mollejo will join Jose Bordalas’ Getafe for the 2020-21 season, with defender Perez heading to Europa League side Granada.

Mollejo has established himself as consistent goalscorer at youth team level, with Simeone promoting him into the first team at the back end of 2018-19.

He joined Segunda Division side Deportivo la Coruna on loan last season, scoring six league goals at the Galician club before returning to Madrid this summer.

Argentina U23 international Perez has spent the last two years out on loan at Argentinos Juniors and Famalicao respectively.

The 20-year old centre back was included in La Liga match day squads at the same time as Mollejo emerged on to the first team scene, but he is yet to make a senior league appearance for Diego Simeone’s side.