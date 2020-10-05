Atletico Madrid alarmed on Thomas Partey joining Arsenal but have not been informed on move

Atletico Madrid are increasingly concerned that midfielder Thomas Partey will depart the club on the transfer deadline day to join Arsenal.

A report in goal.com claimed that the Gunners had moved to pay the Ghanaian international’s release clause at Atleti, leaving the club powerless to stop his exit.

Now a report in Marca confirms from sources at the Spanish capital club that they are alarmed about the situation as they are now powerless to prevent his exit.

The process means that Atleti are unable to stop a transfer if his release clause is deposited at La Liga headquarters, with the selling club not involved in the process.

However, it is insisted that Los Rojiblancos have not yet been informed of Arsenal’s intentions to sign the player – and whilst this would not prevent any deal, it is seen to be common courtesy between clubs to make the other aware of their intentions.

Partey’s release clause if €50m and the situation increasingly appears to point to him moving to North London on deadline day.